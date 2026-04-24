Meta offers 1-password access to Facebook WhatsApp and AI glasses
Technology
Meta is making life easier by letting you manage Facebook, WhatsApp, and even Meta AI glasses with just one password.
The new system brings in passkeys (so you can log in with your fingerprint or face) and adds extra security features like multifactor authentication and login alerts.
Everything's rolling out over the next year.
Centralized Meta settings with parental controls
You'll be able to tweak passwords and security settings for all your Meta apps from one spot, but still control privacy details for each app separately.
Parents get a boost too: they can use the Family Center dashboard to manage their teens' settings across apps like Instagram and Meta Horizon.
And if you prefer keeping accounts separate, that's totally up to you; linking is optional.