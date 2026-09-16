Meta One brings premium apps and more AI for ₹549/month
What's the story
Meta has launched a new subscription service called Meta One, bundling its paid offerings into a single package. The move comes as part of the social media giant's strategy to boost subscriptions as a revenue stream alongside advertising. The company had been testing this subscription model across countries and apps for months before its official rollout.
Target audience
Meta One focuses on power users and heavy AI users
The new subscription service is aimed at power users and heavy AI users.
Helen Ma, VP and head of Meta Subscriptions, said in a virtual media briefing that a "growing number of people are looking for specialized capabilities that a free product built for billions of users isn't necessarily designed to deliver."
She added subscriptions help build features too costly or specialized to be offered universally.
Subscription options
Single-product plans start at ₹79/month
Meta One provides single-product and bundled plans for consumers, creators, and businesses.
The single-product plans include Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp Plus starting at ₹79/month for WhatsApp and ₹99/month for Instagram and Facebook.
These plans come with advanced features like custom app icons, story previews, and messaging enhancements.
Bundled benefits
Individual bundle plans expand usage allowances for creative AI features
The individual bundle plans, Meta One Core and Premium, combine features from all three single-product plans into one subscription.
They also offer an expanded usage allowance for compute-intensive creative AI features across Meta's apps. This includes access to advanced image and video models for generation and editing purposes.
The Core plan costs ₹549/month in India while the Premium plan is priced at ₹1,950/month.
Professional plans
Plans for creators and businesses
For creators and businesses, Meta One provides four professional bundles: Essential at $14.99/month, Advanced at $49.99/month, Expert at $149/month, and Max at $499/month.
The Essential plan comes with a verified badge and a verified WhatsApp Business channel, among other features, while the Advanced plan allows scheduling stories up to 30 days ahead among other things.