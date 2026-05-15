Meta opens Ray-Ban Display smart glasses to 3rd party apps
Technology
Meta just announced that developers can now build their own apps for Ray-Ban Display smart glasses.
Rolling out in the next few weeks, this update means your favorite iOS and Android apps could soon work right on your glasses, or you might see totally new experiences made just for them.
Meta previews flight recognition feature
Meta gave a sneak peek by showing how the glasses could identify flights based on what you see, hinting at cool possibilities like travel helpers or hands-free notifications.
Meanwhile, Android XR is gearing up with its own smart eyewear (starting with Samsung's Galaxy Glasses), so the competition (and innovation) is about to heat up in the wearable tech world.