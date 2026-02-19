Meta preparing AI smartwatch to compete with Apple
What's the story
Meta is reportedly gearing up to launch a smartwatch later this year. The device will come with health tracking and AI features, according to a report by The Information. The smartwatch, codenamed Malibu 2, will be launched ahead of a pair of mixed reality glasses codenamed 'Phoenix.' However, the latter's release has been pushed to 2027 as part of Meta's efforts to streamline its AR and MR roadmap.
Market rivalry
Competing with tech giants
Back in 2022, Meta had to scrap its first smartwatch plan due to technical issues and cost-cutting measures. If the Malibu 2 comes to fruition, it will enter the competitive wearable technology market, where Apple dominates. The move would also put Meta in direct competition with other tech giants like Google, Garmin, Samsung, and Fitbit for wrist space.
Product evolution
Malibu 2 could replace neural wristband
The Malibu 2 smartwatch comes after the successful launch of Meta's Ray-Ban Display AR glasses last year. The company had to pause the international launch of these glasses due to "unprecedented demand and limited inventory." The Ray-Ban Display glasses use a neural wristband for gesture controls, which could be replaced by the upcoming smartwatch.