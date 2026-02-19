The smartwatch is codenamed Malibu 2

Meta preparing AI smartwatch to compete with Apple

Meta is reportedly gearing up to launch a smartwatch later this year. The device will come with health tracking and AI features, according to a report by The Information. The smartwatch, codenamed Malibu 2, will be launched ahead of a pair of mixed reality glasses codenamed 'Phoenix.' However, the latter's release has been pushed to 2027 as part of Meta's efforts to streamline its AR and MR roadmap.