Meta Quest 3S drops to $297.49 for Prime Day today
Technology
The Meta Quest 3S VR headset is now just $297.49 (down from $349.99) for Prime Day, but only until the end of today (October 7).
You can grab it at Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.
It's a solid pick if you want to get into casual VR gaming or just chill with some media, plus it features inside-out tracking for standalone functionality almost anywhere.
Quest 3S includes 3-month Horizon Plus
With your Quest 3S, you'll score three months of Horizon Plus for access to tons of games.
If you buy on Amazon, there's also a "Cardboard Monkenaut" cosmetic set and 2,000 "Shiny Rocks" for Gorilla Tag VR.
The headset runs on the same chip as the Quest 3 but uses lenses and screen resolution from the Quest 2, and if you're feeling fancy, you can hook it up to your gaming PC for more advanced VR fun.