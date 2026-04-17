Meta raises VR headset prices as memory chip costs surge
What's the story
Meta has announced a price hike for its virtual reality (VR) headsets, the Quest 3 and Quest 3S. The increase comes as a result of the rising cost of memory chips, a critical component in consumer electronics. Starting April 19, the price of the Meta Quest 3S (128GB) will go up by $50 to $349.99 while its larger sibling will see an even bigger jump of $100 taking it to $599.99.
Cost justification
Meta not alone in this situation
In its blog post announcing the price hike, Meta explained that "the cost of building high-performance VR hardware has risen significantly." The company added that "the global surge in the price of critical components — specifically memory chips — is impacting almost every category of consumer electronics, including VR." This is not just a problem for Meta but also other tech companies like Samsung, Microsoft, and Sony.
Price adjustments
Refurbished units also see price increase
The updated pricing will also apply to Meta Quest refurbished units. These include the 128GB and 256GB Quest 3S models which are getting a $50 bump each. However, all Meta Quest accessories will remain at their current prices. Memory chip crisis is affecting other tech products like Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets, Microsoft's Surface Pro and Laptop, Lenovo's Legion Go 2, and Sony's PlayStation 5.