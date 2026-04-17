The price hike will take effect on April 19

Meta raises VR headset prices as memory chip costs surge

By Mudit Dube 11:32 am Apr 17, 202611:32 am

What's the story

Meta has announced a price hike for its virtual reality (VR) headsets, the Quest 3 and Quest 3S. The increase comes as a result of the rising cost of memory chips, a critical component in consumer electronics. Starting April 19, the price of the Meta Quest 3S (128GB) will go up by $50 to $349.99 while its larger sibling will see an even bigger jump of $100 taking it to $599.99.