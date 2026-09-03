Meta releases Muse Spark 1.3 with improved coding, unchanged price
Meta just dropped Muse Spark 1.3, its latest AI model aiming to take on OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol and Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.1.
Developers can start using it from Wednesday through the Meta Model API.
Compared with Muse Spark 1.2, it handles coding and tasks more smoothly (no price bump either).
Muse Spark 1.3 cuts tokens 25%
Meta plans to bring Muse Spark 1.3 into Facebook, Instagram, and Meta AI (but hasn't shared a date yet).
Alexandr Wang said the company's largest improvement in model performance so far.
The model can accomplish more while using about 25% fewer tokens for tasks, and is safer too; it knows when to ask questions or get permission before carrying out actions that cannot easily be reversed, a lesson learned after a past security test went sideways.
This update is also part of Meta's bigger push in AI, with even larger models like "Watermelon" in the works.