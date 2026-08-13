Meta removes 750,000 teen accounts in Australia amid looming ban
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced the removal of over 750,000 accounts it suspected belonged to Australians under the age of 16. The action comes amid Australia's world-first ban on teen accounts. The company said it deactivated 462,000 suspect Instagram accounts and 294,000 suspect Facebook accounts between December and June.
Regulatory response
Meta's efforts to comply with Australia's age-restriction law
Meta has expressed its intention to comply with the controversial law, even as Australia's internet regulator considers an enforcement lawsuit against platforms that haven't complied sufficiently.
The company said, "Enforcement is ongoing, and these numbers will continue to grow."
It also emphasized its commitment to ensuring young people have safe online experiences in line with the Australian Government's goals.
Legal framework
Impact of ban on under-16s' social media usage
The Australian government introduced the landmark law on December 10, amid concerns over social media's impact on children's health.
Despite Meta's compliance efforts, government data and independent studies show that over 80% of under-16s were still using social media in the first three months of the ban.
Other countries are also considering similar age-restrictions for social media platforms.
Tech implementation
AI in action
Meta has started using AI to analyze user profiles for clues indicating an account may belong to someone under 16.
These clues can include birthday celebrations or mentions of school grades.
The company also said it had removed the option for users to retry setting up an account if their previous one was deleted.