Meta rolls out 'Incognito Chat' on WhatsApp and Meta AI
Meta just dropped a new feature called "Incognito Chat" on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app.
It's designed for anyone who wants to chat with AI without leaving a trace: your messages are processed securely, not stored by default, and even Meta can't see them.
Once you end the session, everything disappears.
Separate Incognito chats leave no history
Incognito Chat sits separately from your usual AI chats and leaves no chat history behind, so messages are not stored by default or retrievable later.
Meta says this privacy level sets it apart from other platforms.
The rollout is happening gradually, and more privacy tools are coming soon, like "Side Chat with Meta AI." (for quick AI questions mid-conversation).
If you're curious about the technical details, Meta also shared a white paper explaining how it all works under the hood.