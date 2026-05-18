Meta rolls out 'Incognito Chat' on WhatsApp and Meta AI

Separate Incognito chats leave no history

Incognito Chat sits separately from your usual AI chats and leaves no chat history behind, so messages are not stored by default or retrievable later.

Meta says this privacy level sets it apart from other platforms.

The rollout is happening gradually, and more privacy tools are coming soon, like "Side Chat with Meta AI." (for quick AI questions mid-conversation).

If you're curious about the technical details, Meta also shared a white paper explaining how it all works under the hood.