Is Meta building its own version of Reddit?

Meta has quietly launched a new app called Forum. The app was discovered by Geekout Newsletter's Matt Navarra in the App Store . Forum is described as "a dedicated space for the conversations that matter most to you," and is specifically designed for Facebook Groups. The tech giant seems to be positioning this platform as a way for users to get "real answers" from "real people," much like Reddit .

User requirement Users will need to log in with Facebook credentials To use Forum, users will have to log in with their Facebook account. Their profile and activity will be carried over after they log in with their credentials. However, unlike Reddit, which allows anonymous conversations on its platform, Forum is not an anonymous website. Users can use anonymized usernames like they already do on the main Facebook app, but admins will still be able to see their real identities.

Content focus Feed will focus on content from different groups Unlike the Facebook feed that shows posts from friends, followed Pages, and random content based on an algorithm, Forum's feed will focus on conversations from different Groups. However, it also asks users about their interests upon first login. This way, it can show posts from other Groups that may align with their interests. Any post made in a Group on Forum will also appear on the main Facebook app and vice versa.

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Tech integration AI features to enhance user experience Forum isn't Meta's first attempt at a Group-focused app. The company had launched a standalone Groups app back in the day, but it was discontinued in 2017. This new app comes with two AI features: "Ask," which can pull responses across groups to answer a user's questions, and an admin assistant that helps moderators manage their Groups.

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