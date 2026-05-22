Is Meta building its own version of Reddit?
What's the story
Meta has quietly launched a new app called Forum. The app was discovered by Geekout Newsletter's Matt Navarra in the App Store. Forum is described as "a dedicated space for the conversations that matter most to you," and is specifically designed for Facebook Groups. The tech giant seems to be positioning this platform as a way for users to get "real answers" from "real people," much like Reddit.
User requirement
Users will need to log in with Facebook credentials
To use Forum, users will have to log in with their Facebook account. Their profile and activity will be carried over after they log in with their credentials. However, unlike Reddit, which allows anonymous conversations on its platform, Forum is not an anonymous website. Users can use anonymized usernames like they already do on the main Facebook app, but admins will still be able to see their real identities.
Content focus
Feed will focus on content from different groups
Unlike the Facebook feed that shows posts from friends, followed Pages, and random content based on an algorithm, Forum's feed will focus on conversations from different Groups. However, it also asks users about their interests upon first login. This way, it can show posts from other Groups that may align with their interests. Any post made in a Group on Forum will also appear on the main Facebook app and vice versa.
Tech integration
AI features to enhance user experience
Forum isn't Meta's first attempt at a Group-focused app. The company had launched a standalone Groups app back in the day, but it was discontinued in 2017. This new app comes with two AI features: "Ask," which can pull responses across groups to answer a user's questions, and an admin assistant that helps moderators manage their Groups.
Product status
Forum is still in testing phase
When asked about the new app, Meta said that it is still in the testing phase. A company spokesperson said, "We test lots of new products publicly to see what people find interesting and useful to their experiences across our apps." This indicates that while Forum is now available for download, its features and user experience could change based on feedback during this testing period.