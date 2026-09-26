Meta opens early access for new Muse AI features
What's the story
Meta has opened an early access program for its Muse AI app. The announcement came after the company unveiled a slew of new features for the app at its Connect 2026 developer conference. Interested users can now request to be added to the list of those who will get a chance to try out these new capabilities before anyone else.
Joining process
How to join the early access program
To join the early access program, users have to share a specific prompt with Muse.
The prompt reads: "Can you let the Muse team know I want to be part of the Muse early access program?"
This will register their interest in joining Meta's exclusive testing group for its new features and capabilities.
Twitter Post
Your Muse can ask for you
Just announced lots of new features...want early access? Your Muse can ask for you. Click below to drop a prompt into Muse👇https://t.co/wI5YXmz50b— Muse (@Muse) September 25, 2026
Strategic approach
Targeting AI enthusiasts for early access program
Unlike the usual practice of conducting pilot tests or betas with a select group, Meta is specifically targeting AI enthusiasts for its early access program.
This strategy could give the company an edge over competitors as these users are likely to use multiple AI apps and agents and have a good understanding of the market.
Upcoming updates
New Muse features teased at Connect 2026 conference
At the Connect 2026 conference, Meta teased a bunch of new features for the Muse AI app.
These include the introduction of a digital avatar that users can video chat with, more shopping partnerships and connectors, and an expansion of the Muse Mac app.
The latter will soon be able to use your computer to complete various tasks.
Information
Muse AI to be integrated into Meta's AI glasses
Meta also announced plans to integrate the Muse AI app into its range of AI glasses. This would allow users to interact with the agent just by saying a wake word and then giving a command.