Meta is going all-in on Muse just weeks after launch
What's the story
Meta is doubling down on its personal AI agent, Muse, with a series of new features and integrations. The updates were announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company's annual Connect event in Menlo Park. The Muse agent, which debuted in early September, interacts across a user's devices and digital accounts to handle everyday tasks by connecting to apps and services like email and calendars.
Enhanced capabilities
Muse gets a digital avatar
At the Connect event, Zuckerberg unveiled a host of new features for Muse.
The updates are aimed at making the AI agent more useful and integrated into daily life.
One of the most exciting additions is the ability to create a unique digital avatar for each user.
This avatar can then be interacted with in real-time through video chats, thanks to a new AI model called Muse Realtime Avatar.
Tech fusion
Muse coming to Meta's smart glasses
Muse will also be integrated into Meta's smart glasses line. This means users can talk to their agent just by talking to their glasses.
The feature, which is expected to launch in the coming months, will let Muse guide users through a personalized workout, log meals, book an appointment, and help them buy products they see.
Platform growth
Muse on Mac
Meta says it is bringing Muse's computer-use capabilities to Mac.
Users will be able to delegate tasks to the AI agent, which, similar to other AI agents from OpenAI and Anthropic, will be able to operate apps across a user's desktop.
Plus, since Muse works in the background all the time, it will need its own email address. Users can even add Muse into an email thread or forward emails from the agent for handling on their behalf.
Retail connections
Online shopping made easy with Muse
Meta has partnered with Stripe and Shopify to make Muse a key player in online shopping.
The AI agent can now access Shopify's entire product catalog and use Lync and Shop Pay to buy almost anything online.
Plus, Meta has also partnered with retailers like Best Buy, Gap, Sephora, Walmart, Wayfair for more retail app connections.
The company has also opened a platform for developers to create their own "connectors" with over 1,500 applications received in less than a week.