Meta now lets you build your own Muse hardware
What's the story
Meta has launched Muse Gadgets, an open-source project that lets developers create their own hardware connected to its popular personal AI agent, Muse. The company is providing open-source firmware and a Linux software development kit (SDK) for this purpose. The initiative comes with several project ideas such as adding a color e-ink display to Muse or loading it onto an HDMI stick for TVs.
Developer freedom
Meta has created a Discord channel for user support
The Muse Gadgets project gives developers the freedom to create their own hardware that connects with Muse.
This could range from a low-cost hobbyist computer like Raspberry Pi or an off-the-shelf ESP32 board to other devices on their workbench.
Meta has also created a Discord channel for user support in this endeavor.
Smart home link
Muse Home Link is a USB-C-powered device
Nat Friedman, head of product at Meta's Superintelligence Labs revealed that the company had already tested this code by creating a device called Muse Home Link.
This USB-C-powered device allows Muse to connect with a home network and communicate with smart devices on it, including speakers and TVs.
Meta has made 5,000 of these Home Links available for free to Muse subscribers while supplies last.
Business expansion
Muse now connects to tools like Shopify and Dropbox
While Muse Gadgets may not have mass appeal, it fits into Meta's larger strategy to expand Muse beyond a standalone chatbot.
The company is also targeting small businesses and enterprises with the new Muse for Small Business service, which connects Muse to tools like Shopify, Dropbox, and Slack.
Additionally, Meta has launched a new business unit called Meta Enterprise Platform to promote its AI solutions to corporate customers.