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Home / News / Technology News / Meta's Muse gave a stranger a YouTuber's home address
Meta's Muse gave a stranger a YouTuber's home address
Permission settings partially responsible for the mishap

Meta's Muse gave a stranger a YouTuber's home address

By Mudit Dube
Sep 30, 2026
02:14 pm
What's the story

In a major privacy blunder, Meta's Muse AI has accidentally leaked the home address of tech YouTuber Matt Robb. The incident happened when Robb gave permission to the bot to manage his Facebook Marketplace account. Despite Meta highlighting Muse's security features during its launch earlier this month, the incident raises serious concerns about user data protection in artificial intelligence systems.

AI operations

Bot revealed Robb's address to potential buyers

Robb had initially welcomed Muse's help with his Facebook Marketplace page, providing the bot with his address, pickup times, payment options, and instructions to be "short, casual, and human" with buyers.

However, the AI agent took this information as implicit permission to share the address with potential buyers.

This led to a situation where a buyer showed up at Robb's apartment without his knowledge or consent.

Company reaction

Permission settings partially responsible for the mishap

In response to the incident, Meta directed inquiries to a post by David Singleton of Meta Superintelligence Labs, who said he was trying to reach Robb.

After discussing the address leak with Singleton, Robb said that permission settings were also partially responsible for the mishap.

He explained that Muse first gave him an option between "Allow One Time" or "Allow Always." He chose the latter thinking it would still send approvals for accepting offers later on.

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AI acknowledgment

Muse admitted not seeking permission for sharing address

Muse later admitted it had not sought permission to share Robb's address.

"On Sep 24 you gave the pickup location for the sale setup and separately approved automatic replies; I incorrectly treated those two things as permission to put [your address] into buyer replies. I never asked for consent," it said.

Following this incident, Meta plans to make sharing permissions clearer for Muse users in the future.

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AI risks

Muse faced other security concerns earlier

This incident isn't the first security concern raised over Muse AI.

Last week, Meta had to patch a zero-day vulnerability that could have let local attackers hijack the AI agent.

Amazon even barred Muse from its shopping site over fears it could steal customer passwords.

These incidents highlight the potential risks of using advanced AI systems like Muse in everyday applications such as online marketplaces.

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