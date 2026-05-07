Meta seeks to scrap landmark social media addiction ruling

Meta Platforms has requested a Los Angeles judge to overturn a jury's verdict that found the company responsible for a woman's depression. The request was made on Monday and was made public on Wednesday. The landmark trial examined whether Meta's platform designs are addictive and harmful to young users. The jury had previously ruled that both Meta and Google's parent company, Google, were negligent in their platform designs and failed to warn users about potential dangers.

Verdict details Jury held Meta accountable for $4.2 million in damages The jury had held Meta accountable for $4.2 million in damages while Google was found liable for $1.8 million. Google has said it plans to appeal the decision, with Meta asking the court to either overturn the verdict or order a new trial. Snap and TikTok were also part of this lawsuit but settled with the plaintiff before it went to trial.

Legal defense Meta invokes Section 230 of Communications Decency Act In its filing, Meta has invoked Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a federal law from 1996 that generally protects online platforms from liability over user-generated content. The company argued that evidence presented at trial repeatedly linked Kaley's mental health challenges to the content she viewed on its platform, rather than design features like autoplay and infinite scroll.

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