Meta settles for up to $18 billion, tightening age checks

Meta will step up detection of accounts from users under 13 and flag any suspicious age information.

If you spot someone who seems too young, you can report their account; an independent auditor will be able to review Meta's efforts to determine whether the company is properly carrying out the required age-checking measures.

To help train AI that finds underage users, Meta might temporarily use data from these accounts.

For teens, there'll be a default two-hour daily limit and automatic lockouts between midnight and 6am unless a parent says otherwise.

Meta won't ask for government-issued photo IDs or record a video selfie simply to prove their age.