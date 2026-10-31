Meta settles teen lawsuit alleging Instagram caused mental health issues

The trial is the second in Los Angeles state court over claims from young people who say they became addicted to social media due to platforms designed by Meta, Snap, TikTok, and YouTube.

The plaintiffs, S.J. and K.D.B. had settled with TikTok and YouTube earlier.

Their case was chosen as a test case among thousands of pending lawsuits, potentially influencing future resolutions between companies and plaintiffs in similar cases.