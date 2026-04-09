Meta shuts AI usage tracker amid employee data leak concerns
What's the story
Meta has pulled the plug on its internal AI leaderboard, "Claudeonomics," just days after its launch. The decision comes after employee usage data was allegedly leaked to the public. The platform was designed to encourage employees to use more AI tools as part of a growing trend called "tokenmaxxing."
Leaderboard details
How the Claudeonomics leaderboard worked
The Claudeonomics leaderboard tracked and ranked Meta employees based on their AI token usage. Tokens are units that measure input and output processed by large language models, reflecting how much employees rely on AI tools in their work. The system monitored the top 250 employees across Meta, assigning them badges such as "Token Legend," "Model Connoisseur," "Cache Wizard," and "Session Immortal."
System shutdown
Data leak leads to shutdown
Despite the gamified approach, Meta has now decided to shut down the leaderboard. The company said it was intended as a fun experiment but was taken down after internal data was shared publicly. "It was meant to be a fun way for people to look at tokens, but due to data from the dashboard being shared externally, we've made the decision to shutter Claudeonomics for now," said Meta.
Tokenmaxxing
Rise of 'tokenmaxxing' in tech industry
Meta's move isn't an isolated case. The tech industry is witnessing a growing trend of companies tracking employee AI usage and promoting it as a productivity metric. This practice, known as "tokenmaxxing," involves maximizing the use of AI tools by consuming as many tokens as possible. Many industry leaders are pushing for companies to evaluate employees based on their use of these tools.