Meta shuts AI usage tracker amid employee data leak concerns

Meta has pulled the plug on its internal AI leaderboard, "Claudeonomics," just days after its launch. The decision comes after employee usage data was allegedly leaked to the public. The platform was designed to encourage employees to use more AI tools as part of a growing trend called "tokenmaxxing."

Leaderboard details How the Claudeonomics leaderboard worked The Claudeonomics leaderboard tracked and ranked Meta employees based on their AI token usage. Tokens are units that measure input and output processed by large language models, reflecting how much employees rely on AI tools in their work. The system monitored the top 250 employees across Meta, assigning them badges such as "Token Legend," "Model Connoisseur," "Cache Wizard," and "Session Immortal."

System shutdown Data leak leads to shutdown Despite the gamified approach, Meta has now decided to shut down the leaderboard. The company said it was intended as a fun experiment but was taken down after internal data was shared publicly. "It was meant to be a fun way for people to look at tokens, but due to data from the dashboard being shared externally, we've made the decision to shutter Claudeonomics for now," said Meta.

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