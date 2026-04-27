Meta signs deal for 24x7 solar power beamed from space

Meta Platforms has signed a groundbreaking agreement with Overview Energy, a start-up focused on space-based solar power. The deal will see Meta tap into Overview's innovative solar energy system for its data centers by the end of this decade. The technology involves collecting solar energy in space and beaming it down to ground facilities for round-the-clock power generation.

Project timeline First orbital demonstration in 2028 The first orbital demonstration of Overview Energy's system is expected in 2028, with commercial power delivery slated for 2030. The deal gives Meta early access to as much as one gigawatt of capacity from this innovative system. However, the financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed yet.

Sustainability efforts Meta's push for sustainable energy sources Meta has been actively securing long-term energy supply deals amid the growing demand for AI and data centers. The company is also investing in energy sources, including nuclear power. This deal with Overview Energy is another step in Meta's journey toward a sustainable future, as it looks to reduce its carbon footprint and reliance on fossil fuels.

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Tech innovation Overview Energy's innovative solar power technology Overview Energy's space-based solar power technology involves collecting abundant solar energy in space and converting it into near-infrared light. This light is then beamed to large solar farms on Earth, which can convert it back into electricity. The company hopes this method will overcome the technical challenges and safety concerns associated with sending power to Earth via high-power lasers or microwave beams.

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