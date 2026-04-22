Meta starts construction of $1B AI data center in Oklahoma
What's the story
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has announced the construction of a new data center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The project is worth over $1 billion and is part of Meta's strategy to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for enhanced computing power. This will be Meta's first data center in Oklahoma and its 28th facility in the US (32nd globally).
Employment impact
Data center to create over 1,000 construction jobs
The new data center is expected to create more than 1,000 construction jobs at its peak and about 100 operational jobs when it becomes fully operational. The facility will be located at the Fair Oaks Innovation Park and will cover an area of over two million square feet. Fortis Construction has been hired as the general contractor for this ambitious project.
Infrastructure commitment
Meta's commitment to cover water services costs
Meta has committed to covering the entire cost of water and wastewater services needed for the data center. This move was welcomed by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, who said that the state produces more energy than it consumes. He added that companies like Meta need reliable and affordable power to grow and innovate, highlighting Oklahoma's commitment to tech growth.