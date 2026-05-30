Meta to launch AI pendant, business smart glasses
What's the story
Meta Platforms is gearing up to test an artificial intelligence (AI) pendant in the coming year, according to The Information. The move is part of a larger strategy to revitalize its hardware division by expanding its range of wearable devices. The company also plans to launch a business-oriented service called "Wearables for Work," according to an internal memo from Alex Himel, Meta's VP of wearables.
Financial challenges
Reality Labs reported $4.03 billion loss in Q1
The news of Meta's new initiatives comes on the heels of its hardware unit, Reality Labs, reporting a staggering $4.03 billion loss in Q1. The division only generated $402 million in revenue during this period. Despite these financial hurdles, Meta is determined to sell 10 million wearable devices in the latter half of 2026 by introducing new products and expanding their global reach.
Strategic moves
Meta's current efforts in AI wearables space
Currently, Meta has teamed up with EssilorLuxottica brands Ray-Ban and Oakley to develop AI-powered smart glasses. The company also acquired Limitless, an AI-wearables start-up that makes a pendant-style device capable of recording and transcribing real-world conversations. This acquisition was part of Meta's efforts to accelerate the development of next-gen AI-enabled wearables.