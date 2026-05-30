Meta to launch AI pendant, business smart glasses

Financial challenges

Reality Labs reported $4.03 billion loss in Q1

The news of Meta's new initiatives comes on the heels of its hardware unit, Reality Labs, reporting a staggering $4.03 billion loss in Q1. The division only generated $402 million in revenue during this period. Despite these financial hurdles, Meta is determined to sell 10 million wearable devices in the latter half of 2026 by introducing new products and expanding their global reach.