Meta is testing a standalone app for its AI slop

Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has confirmed that it is testing a standalone app for its Vibes feature. The news comes as part of an effort to build on the early success of Vibes within the Meta AI app. Launched last September, Vibes allows users to create and share short-form AI-generated videos in a dedicated feed.

User experience What's the Vibes feature? Unlike TikTok or Instagram Reels, every video on the Vibes platform is AI-generated. The feature was previously part of the Meta AI app but is now being tested as a standalone app. This move is seen as a direct competition to Sora, OpenAI's AI-generated video and social app that launched soon after Vibes.

Company response Meta confirms testing of standalone app In an email to TechCrunch, Meta said, "Following the strong early traction of Vibes within Meta AI, we are testing a standalone app to build on that momentum." The company also noted that users are increasingly using this format to create and share AI-generated videos with their friends. The new app would provide a dedicated space for this experience, giving users a more immersive environment.

Advertisement

App growth Why a standalone app? While Meta hasn't shared specific numbers, the company claims that Vibes has been doing well. The usage of Meta AI has also been steadily increasing since its launch, indicating demand for a standalone app. The tech giant also emphasized that while users consume content in Meta AI, a standalone app would provide a more focused experience for creation and engagement.

Advertisement