Meta to end VR access for Horizon Worlds in June

By March 31, individual worlds and events within Horizon Worlds will be removed from the Quest Store. This means that headset owners won't be able to access popular locations such as "Horizon Central," "Events Arena," "Kaiju," and "Bobber Bay." After June 15, the app itself will be removed from Quest headsets, making these virtual worlds completely inaccessible in VR.

Strategic shift

Mobile version of Horizon Worlds will remain accessible

Post the discontinuation of VR access, the easiest way to access Horizon Worlds will be through the Meta Horizon app on iOS and Android. This move highlights Meta's strategic shift toward focusing on the mobile version of its metaverse platform. The company had previously introduced Hyperscape Capture, a beta feature allowing Quest headset owners to capture and visit detailed 3D scans of real-life locations. However, this feature will also be removed from Horizon Worlds as part of the changes.