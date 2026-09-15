Meta to report child sexual abuse cases to Indian authorities
What's the story
Meta has agreed to report cases of child sexual abuse to relevant law enforcement agencies in India. The move comes as part of the government's ongoing efforts to engage with social media platforms over harmful content and compliance with Indian laws. Government sources told ANI that online safety for children is a "fundamental principle" and "non-negotiable" for any social media platform operating in India.
Initial progress
First step toward making platforms safe for children
"Meta has agreed to report child safety-related matters to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. It is a first step towards making the platforms safe for children, and much more needs to be done," ANI reported citing government sources.
The government is also in talks with other platforms to ensure they proactively identify and remove harmful content, including child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
Compliance measures
Action against platforms failing to ensure children's safety
The government has also warned that action will be taken against platforms that fail to take proactive steps for children's safety.
This comes after a series of discussions between Meta and government officials over the company's compliance with Indian laws and content moderation systems.
During these meetings, officials had sought details on Meta's algorithms, content moderation mechanisms, compliance processes, checks and balances, and safeguards against CSAM and deepfake content.
Legal obligations
Platforms cannot operate in India only under US laws
The Indian government has stressed that platforms cannot operate in India solely as per US laws. They have a responsibility toward society and Indian law.
The government had also questioned Meta's eligibility for safe-harbor protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, which protects intermediaries from liability for third-party content under certain conditions.