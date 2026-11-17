Meta tweaks Instagram recommendations after Indian government's request
What's the story
Meta has announced that it has tweaked Instagram's recommendation systems for Indian users. The move is aimed at reducing the visibility of sexually suggestive and violent content on the platform. The decision comes after the Indian government asked Meta last month to review its post-recommendation practices and tighten controls on potentially inflammatory or disruptive content.
User input
Changes target recommendations from accounts users don't follow
Meta has said that it improved the default protections on Instagram over the last year, based on user feedback.
The changes specifically target recommendations from accounts that users don't follow.
However, it's important to note that this isn't a blanket ban on such content but rather an adjustment in what Instagram promotes.
Government directive
Technology ministry's advisory to Meta
India's technology ministry had issued an advisory to Meta on October 10, asking it to review its ranking and recommendation systems.
The ministry wanted to ensure that potentially misleading, manipulated, or out-of-context material is not disproportionately amplified.
It also asked Meta to avoid exposing users disproportionately to a single or limited set of narratives and report the measures taken in this regard.
Impact assessment
Meta claims positive impact of changes
Meta has claimed that the changes made to Instagram have had a positive impact.
The company said that people in India now report recommended content about half as often as they did a year ago.
However, it didn't provide any specific figures to back up this claim.