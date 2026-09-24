Meta returns to VR with $1,299 glasses and new integrations
What's the story
Meta has announced its latest venture into the virtual reality (VR) space, the Meta VR Glasses. The new device is much lighter than its predecessor, the Meta Quest 3. In fact, the company claims that these glasses are five times lighter than the bulky headsets it previously released. The new device is made of magnesium alloy and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Reality Elite processor.
Design and functionality
The device comes with a computing puck
The Meta VR Glasses come with a computing puck that doubles as their battery. This feature makes it possible for users to carry the puck in their pocket and use the glasses on the go.
The device is mostly focused on entertainment, featuring micro-OLED panels in its lenses for a 5K Infinite Display with 37 pixels per degree.
It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio, allowing users to download and watch movies.
Unique features
First IMAX Enhanced certified VR device
One of the standout features of the Meta VR Glasses is their capability to enjoy IMAX-captured films. The company has dubbed these glasses as the "first IMAX Enhanced certified VR device ever."
This means they will offer an expanded aspect ratio for a unique high-resolution viewing experience.
The glasses also support 3D experiences and movies that integrate a user's physical space into their viewing experience.
Future prospects
Meta has partnered with Disney for streaming services
Meta has partnered with Disney to let Disney+ users stream select movies in 3D starting November. This includes some Marvel films.
The glasses will also come with Meta AI, a virtual assistant that can be controlled via voice commands or hand gestures.
You could simply ask your glasses to start a movie for you, making the whole experience more user-friendly and interactive.
Launch details
The glasses will be available next spring
The Meta VR Glasses will be available next spring, starting at $1,299.99.
This price tag puts the device well above Meta's mainstream Quest hardware, indicating that the company is targeting a different segment with this more specialized, glasses-style VR experience.
However, it remains to be seen how many people would be willing to pay such a price for a new way of experiencing virtual reality.