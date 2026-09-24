Meta returns to VR with $1,299 glasses and new integrations

The Meta VR Glasses come with a computing puck that doubles as their battery. This feature makes it possible for users to carry the puck in their pocket and use the glasses on the go.

The device is mostly focused on entertainment, featuring micro-OLED panels in its lenses for a 5K Infinite Display with 37 pixels per degree.

It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio, allowing users to download and watch movies.