Meta unveils $299 AI smart glasses under own brand
What's the story
Meta has expanded its portfolio of smart glasses with the launch of a new line called "Meta Glasses." The new range, starting at $299, is developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. However, unlike previous models that bore Ray-Ban or Oakley branding, these glasses come under Meta's own name. They are now available in various colors and lens options across multiple countries.
Product details
The glasses come with dedicated button to trigger Meta AI
The Meta Glasses don't have a screen but come with a camera and personal speakers. They also feature a dedicated button that triggers the Meta AI assistant by default. However, users can customize this button to launch specific features as per their preference. The glasses also boast over eight hours of battery life, with an on-the-go charging case providing up to 40 hours of additional usage.
Design variations
They are available in 3 frame designs
The new smart glasses come in three frame designs: Meta Adventurer, Meta Fury, and Meta Glasses by Kylie. The first one features a classic rectangular frame available in standard and large sizes. The second one has an aggressive design, while the third one is a slimmer oval frame developed in collaboration with American model Kylie Jenner.
Tech advancements
The glasses are powered by Muse Spark AI model
The Meta Glasses are powered by Meta's latest AI model, Muse Spark, which offers improved contextual understanding. The company plans to introduce new features like Dynamic Photo and expanded live translation in the future. The new range builds on the success of Meta's previous AI eyewear products that combined cameras, voice controls, and an AI assistant in a familiar glasses form factor. According to Meta, it has sold millions of these devices over five years.