The glasses are powered by Muse Spark AI model

Meta unveils $299 AI smart glasses under own brand

By Mudit Dube 09:30 am Jun 24, 202609:30 am

What's the story

Meta has expanded its portfolio of smart glasses with the launch of a new line called "Meta Glasses." The new range, starting at $299, is developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. However, unlike previous models that bore Ray-Ban or Oakley branding, these glasses come under Meta's own name. They are now available in various colors and lens options across multiple countries.