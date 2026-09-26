Meta unveils AI hologram avatars for WhatsApp video calls
Technology
Meta debuted a new feature for WhatsApp calls: realistic hologram avatars that look and move like you.
Unveiled at Meta Connect, this tech uses your smartphone and AI to quickly create a digital version from scans you take with Meta's app, letting you show up as yourself (well, almost) in video calls with barely any setup.
Avatars mirror gestures on Meta glasses
These avatars sync smoothly with Meta's Ray-Ban Display and VR glasses, copying your gestures in real time (no extra trackers are needed).
You can even move them around your space during chats for a more immersive feel.
Plus, the tech is not just for WhatsApp; it can even be adapted to work in different apps via an API, making virtual hangouts way more personal in different apps via an API.