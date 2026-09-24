Meta finally unveils camera-free AI glasses
What's the story
Meta has unveiled its first pair of camera-free AI glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta Audio. The announcement was made at the Connect 2026 conference on Wednesday. The new device is designed to address concerns over potential misuse of AI glasses, which had previously been dubbed "pervert glasses" by some. The audio-only device will allow users to listen to music and podcasts, take calls, translate speech, and interact with Meta's AI assistant Muse.
Design and pricing
Designed by EssilorLuxottica, starting price set at $349
The Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses are designed by EssilorLuxottica, a partner in Meta's AI hardware efforts. They will be available at a starting price of $349.
The move comes as a response to the backlash over previous models that allowed users to record videos without consent.
Despite attempts to tackle this issue with an update disabling the camera when its LED light was tampered with, privacy concerns remained.
User experience
Thinner design and longer battery life
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the importance of high-quality audio in his keynote address.
He said, "Once you get used to high-quality audio, it's just a thing that you want all the time, right?"
The new device is thinner than other models as it doesn't have to accommodate cameras and weighs only 43gm.
It also comes with adjustable temple tips, swappable nose pads, overextension hinges, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Customization options
Available in 23 color and lens combinations
The Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses will be available in 23 color and lens combinations.
They come in two new styles: a retro-inspired "Clubmaster" Ray-Ban style and "Burbank," which has more of a classic, timeless rectangular shape.
Like other Meta glasses, they can also be customized with your optical prescription if needed.
The company plans to start pre-orders on October 13 for these innovative audio-only devices.
Product expansion
Next-gen AI glasses with cameras also introduced
Along with the new audio-only glasses, Meta also introduced its next-generation AI glasses with cameras, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3).
These will come in three styles: Wayfarer, Aviator, and Zena.
The company also announced an expanded lineup of styles and colors for its existing partnership with EssilorLuxottica. The updated models will be available in more countries worldwide.
AI integration
Muse now available on all AI glasses
All of Meta's AI glasses will come with access to its new personal AI assistant, Muse.
The company also teased upcoming updates such as Dolby Atmos Capture support, a feature that picks the best photo from multiple frames, landscape or portrait mode selection, hearing enhancements for those with hearing loss, more detailed responses, and different audio modes.
There are also customizable controls and "private processing" that Meta claims will keep your data private.