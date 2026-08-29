Meta unveils Instagram and Facebook tools after $18B youth settlement

The big one: Automatic Night Mode now blocks feeds, stories, and reels from midnight to 6am.

Notifications can be muted by default from 8:00am to 3:00pm but critical account security notices and direct messages will still go through.

Teens will get nudges if they scroll too long, first at 15 minutes, then again at 60 and 90 minutes.

Plus, teens and parents will be able to turn off video autoplay, like counts are hidden, and Meta's AI will work harder to spot under-13 accounts.

Meta said it has been implementing comprehensive behavioral, algorithmic, and privacy modifications designed to foster healthier screen habits and give parents better oversight.