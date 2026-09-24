Meta unveils Muse Charm pocket AI, no smart glasses required
Technology
Meta just unveiled the Muse Charm, a pocket-sized device that puts its popular Muse AI assistant right in your hand, no smart glasses required.
Mark Zuckerberg said it is all about making Muse more accessible, and with a 2-inch OLED screen, camera, and microphones, it looks a bit like a Tamagotchi for the AI age.
Muse Charm runs on Meta OS
Muse Charm runs on Meta's own operating system and will, in the future, connect with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.
It is Meta's move to break free from relying on Apple or Android platforms, and Muse has drawn millions of downloads; they are betting this gadget could spark a whole new wave of AI hardware.