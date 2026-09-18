Meta's Muse AI agent now available on Mac
What's the story
Meta has launched the personal artificial intelligence (AI) agent, Muse, for Mac users. The agent initially launched earlier this month across iOS, Android, and the web. It offers a unique way to interact with AI by allowing users to customize their agent's name and avatar. This expansion strategy comes after Meta AI's launch of a more advanced desktop app for Mac last month.
Personalization
Muse offers free access with limitations
Muse takes a different approach from other AI systems by offering free access with weekly limitations.
Users can pay for higher access, making it a flexible option for those looking to explore the capabilities of an AI agent.
The app's design also follows the recent trend of personified characters in AI technology, making it more relatable and friendly.
Competitive landscape
Muse v/s Siri AI
The launch of Muse also comes at a time when Apple is upgrading its voice assistant for the chatbot era with Siri AI.
However, unlike Muse, which offers a full-fledged agentic system like those from OpenAI and Anthropic, Siri AI can only perform certain actions at this stage.
This highlights the competitive landscape in the personal AI agent space and Meta's innovative approach with Muse.