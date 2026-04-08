Meta unveils Muse Spark AI replacing old Llama models
Technology
Meta just introduced Muse Spark, a next-generation AI model built by its top superintelligence team.
It's first rolling out on the Meta AI app and website, but will soon show up on WhatsApp and Instagram, replacing the old Llama models.
This move is part of Meta's effort to catch up with rivals in the AI race.
Muse Spark adds contemplating multi-AI mode
Muse Spark isn't just fast: it can tackle tough science, math, and health questions, estimate meal calories from your photos, and even blend images together.
There's also a new "Contemplating" mode that lets multiple AIs think things through at once (Meta's answer to Google's Gemini Deep Think).