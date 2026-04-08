Meta unveils Muse Spark AI replacing old Llama models Technology Apr 08, 2026

Meta just introduced Muse Spark, a next-generation AI model built by its top superintelligence team.

It's first rolling out on the Meta AI app and website, but will soon show up on WhatsApp and Instagram, replacing the old Llama models.

This move is part of Meta's effort to catch up with rivals in the AI race.