Meta updates employee tracking for AI, offers 30 minutes pause
Technology
Meta just updated its employee data tracking program, which launched in May 2026.
The original setup monitored keystrokes and mouse movements to help train AI, but many employees were uncomfortable with how much was being tracked.
Now, Meta says workers can pause the tracking for up to 30 minutes and ask for exemptions if needed.
Meta memo notes fixes, frustration remains
Stephane Kasriel from Meta's Superintelligence Labs shared in a memo that privacy worries and device issues, like battery drain and heavy internet use, were top concerns.
He says the team has made several fixes since launch.
Despite these updates, some employees still call it an "Employee Data Extraction Factory," showing there's lingering frustration inside Meta.