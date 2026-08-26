Meta, US states discuss settlement in teen social media trial
What's the story
Meta Platforms is said to be considering a mid-trial settlement with 29 US states. The discussions come amid a federal court trial in California over claims that the company intentionally designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive for young users. The high-profile case also involves allegations of consumer law violations and misuse of children's personal data by Meta.
Settlement talks
Federal appeals court rejected trial halt request
The potential settlement comes as a federal appeals court refused to stop the trial just days before jury selection was set to begin on August 12.
The claims are part of a larger wave of lawsuits from states, local governments, school districts, and individuals.
They accuse Meta and other social media companies of contributing to a national youth mental health crisis.
Legal claims
States accuse Meta of violating federal law
The federal court trial includes claims from the attorneys general of Colorado, California, Kentucky, and New Jersey. They allege that Meta violated their state consumer protection laws.
The 29 states also accuse Meta of violating the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal data from users it knew were children without parental notification or consent.
Company response
Meta has denied all allegations
Meta has denied all the allegations, insisting that it has worked hard to protect children on its platforms.
The company argued that it could not have misled consumers about whether its services were addictive because "social media addiction" is not a recognized psychiatric condition.
This defense forms part of Meta's broader strategy in the ongoing legal battle with the US states.