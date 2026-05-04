Metalenz announces Polar ID under-display face unlock phones and laptops
Technology
Metalenz just announced Polar ID, a face-unlock system that hides most of its hardware under your phone's OLED screen, so no more annoying camera cutouts.
It uses advanced optics and polarization data to recognize your face, and it works even in low light.
The first phones and laptops with this tech are expected in 2027, with under-display tech likely debuting in 2028.
Polar ID detects 3D mask spoofs
Polar ID stands out because its flat lens and nanostructures can tell real faces from fakes like silicon 3D masks.
Unlike older under-display cameras that lost quality, Polar ID keeps security strong without sacrificing screen looks.
If all goes well, unlocking your Android could get way smoother and a lot sleeker, pretty soon.