Metalenz announces Polar ID under-display face unlock phones and laptops Technology May 04, 2026

Metalenz just announced Polar ID, a face-unlock system that hides most of its hardware under your phone's OLED screen, so no more annoying camera cutouts.

It uses advanced optics and polarization data to recognize your face, and it works even in low light.

The first phones and laptops with this tech are expected in 2027, with under-display tech likely debuting in 2028.