Meta's community notes raise red flags for oversight board
Technology
Meta's Oversight Board is worried about the global rollout of community notes, a feature letting users fact-check posts themselves.
They say this could put people at risk in countries with strict governments or in conflict zones, especially now that Meta announced last year that it would end its use of outside fact-checkers like AFP in the US.
Board calls for more research before global rollout
The Board suggests not launching community notes in places dealing with conflict or poor internet access, since language barriers and organized misinformation could make things worse.
They're also urging Meta to let outside researchers access data for more transparency and to run solid risk checks, especially since anonymous contributors and AI could open doors for abuse.