Meta's Mark Zuckerberg raises concerns about proposed national AI watchdog
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg isn't sold on a new national AI watchdog.
In a recent private call with Donald Trump, he raised concerns about a proposed agency that would review advanced AI before it goes public, a plan backed by Google's Demis Hassabis and some officials.
The idea is to create something like FINRA, but for artificial intelligence.
Mark Zuckerberg opposes strict AI oversight
Zuckerberg, who has expressed reservations about rigid state oversight, argued against heavy restrictions and said any new regulator should match Trump's preference for less government in tech.
He also warned that slowing down AI could hurt the US against global rivals like China.
For now, the proposal is still being debated as tech leaders and policymakers try to find middle ground between innovation and oversight.