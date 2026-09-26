Meta's Muse AI performs tasks autonomously, logs over 2.5 million downloads
Meta just dropped Muse, its new personal AI agent, and it's already making waves with over 2.5 million downloads since September 8.
Unlike old-school chatbots, Muse can handle complex tasks on its own, like browsing the web for you or using your information to get stuff done, which is why so many people are excited about it.
Amazon blocked Muse citing TOS
These smart agents build detailed profiles to offer super-personalized help, but that means they collect a lot of your data.
Muse faced criticism for possible security gaps, and employees warned that the feature could leak sensitive information during testing.
Meta is now adding a clearer safety warning within Muse, and Amazon blocked Muse from its site on September 20 citing its terms of service, because while the tech is awesome, keeping user information safe is just as important as what these AIs can do.