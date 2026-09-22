Meta's Muse AI tops Apple charts and sparks chip rally
Technology
Meta just dropped its Muse AI agent, and it's already making waves, shooting straight to the top of Apple's free app charts.
This launch has not only brought back investor confidence but also sparked a rally in AI and semiconductor stocks worldwide, with big names like Samsung and SK Hynix seeing early gains.
MediaTek rises 9.4% to record
Meta shares jumped 11%, while the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index saw its biggest one-day rally since Aug. 4, up 4.3%. MediaTek gained 9.4% to a record too.
The buzz around Muse AI highlights how much demand there is for better AI tech, and why chipmakers are now more important than ever.
With easing global tensions and lower oil prices adding to the good mood, even South Korea's KOSPI climbed 1.6%.