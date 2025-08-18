Meta's upcoming smart glasses could cost as much as Galaxy

Hypernova will be more like smartphone than headset

Hypernova is set to compete with high-end smartphones rather than super-expensive headsets—think Galaxy S25 territory.

The glasses will feature a single-eye display for "mini-apps" like navigation or messaging, plus a wristband that lets you control everything with gestures.

Unlike Meta's earlier Ray-Bans, these will show notifications right on the lens and pack essentials like a voice assistant, audio features, and a camera—basically blending smart glasses with your everyday phone.