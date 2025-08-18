Meta's upcoming smart glasses could cost as much as Galaxy
Meta (the folks behind Facebook and Instagram) are expected to unveil their first display-equipped smart glasses, codenamed Hypernova, at the Connect conference in September.
With a price tag of $800, Meta's aiming to make AR way more accessible than pricey headsets like Apple's Vision Pro.
Hypernova will be more like smartphone than headset
Hypernova is set to compete with high-end smartphones rather than super-expensive headsets—think Galaxy S25 territory.
The glasses will feature a single-eye display for "mini-apps" like navigation or messaging, plus a wristband that lets you control everything with gestures.
Unlike Meta's earlier Ray-Bans, these will show notifications right on the lens and pack essentials like a voice assistant, audio features, and a camera—basically blending smart glasses with your everyday phone.