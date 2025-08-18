NASA plans to land a nuclear fission reactor on Moon
NASA just announced plans to put a nuclear fission reactor on the Moon by 2030.
The goal? Reliable, round-the-clock power—even during the Moon's two-week-long nights.
This steady energy will keep habitats and gear running, help build up a lasting US presence before China's crewed landing, and support future missions to both the Moon and Mars.
Where to put the reactor
Where NASA puts this reactor depends on how close it is to water ice—crucial for making oxygen, hydrogen, and drinking water.
They're eyeing permanently shadowed craters at the lunar poles (spotted with orbital data), and their VIPER rover, which is built and awaiting launch, is intended to check these places out in person once it reaches the Moon.
How to avoid kicking up dust during landing
NASA learned from Apollo that landings kick up harsh lunar dust (regolith) that can mess with equipment.
So, they'll place the reactor over 2.41km from landing zones or behind natural barriers until special landing pads are ready.
The reliable power will also speed up building more infrastructure for future Moon adventures.