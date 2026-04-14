'Metro 2039' reveal set April 16 on Xbox YouTube channel

Glukhovsky hints darker 'Metro 2039' chapter

This will be the fourth main Metro game, following Artyom's journey through post-apocalyptic Russia, based on Dmitry Glukhovsky's novels.

Details are still secret, but Glukhovsky has hinted that this chapter will go even darker than before.

After Metro Exodus (2019) expanded gameplay with bigger worlds, expectations are high for new features and story twists in Metro 2039.

Set a reminder on its official site if you don't want to miss it!