These tiny bubbles could help treat aggressive liver cancer
What's the story
Chinese researchers have found a novel way to shrink advanced tumors caused by an aggressive form of liver cancer. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports, shows how microbubbles can be used to improve existing treatments. These tiny gas-filled bubbles were initially developed as contrast agents for ultrasound imaging but are now being investigated for their therapeutic potential.
Research findings
How the study was conducted
The research team from the Affiliated Hospital of Guangdong Medical University and Huzhou Central Hospital compared two groups of cancer patients.
One group received standard therapy while the other was given experimental ultrasound and microbubble treatment.
The results showed that tumors in the second group shrank more than those in patients who only received standard therapy.
Potential applications
Microbubbles have many uses
The researchers noted that this technology could be promising for enhancing localized treatment approaches in cancer patients.
Microbubbles are already being used in several fields including engineering, environmental clean-up, and medicine.
When injected into the bloodstream and exposed to ultrasound waves, these bubbles can expand or contract.
This unique property makes them ideal candidates for innovative medical treatments like this one.