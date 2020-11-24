Micromax IN Note 1 will next go on sale in India on December 1 at 12 pm via Flipkart. To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month alongside the IN 1B model. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Micromax IN Note 1: At a glance

The IN Note 1 offers a punch-hole design with a prominent bezel at the bottom and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Green and White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Micromax IN Note 1 features a quad rear camera system that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Micromax IN Note 1 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?