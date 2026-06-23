Micron partners with Anthropic on AI infrastructure

Industry demand

AI developers and memory manufacturers capitalize on component demand

The partnership comes as AI developers scramble to secure essential components for their increasingly costly data-center buildouts. At the same time, memory manufacturers like Micron are looking to capitalize on the skyrocketing demand for high-bandwidth memory and storage solutions used in training and running sophisticated AI models. The deal will see Micron work with Anthropic to study how memory and storage systems perform across different AI workloads.