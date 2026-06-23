Micron partners with Anthropic on AI infrastructure
What's the story
Micron Technology has signed a major agreement with AI innovator Anthropic. The deal includes the supply of memory and storage products, as well as a strategic investment in Anthropic's latest funding round. The partnership aims to improve the development of Anthropic's Claude models by optimizing their memory and storage capabilities.
Strategic collaboration
Memory and storage central to Claude's efficiency
Tom Brown, co-founder and Chief Compute Officer at Anthropic, emphasized the importance of memory and storage in their compute strategy. He said, "Our compute strategy depends on getting every layer of the stack right, and memory and storage are central to how efficiently we can train and serve Claude." This highlights Micron's crucial role in enhancing Anthropic's AI models through its advanced memory solutions.
Industry demand
AI developers and memory manufacturers capitalize on component demand
The partnership comes as AI developers scramble to secure essential components for their increasingly costly data-center buildouts. At the same time, memory manufacturers like Micron are looking to capitalize on the skyrocketing demand for high-bandwidth memory and storage solutions used in training and running sophisticated AI models. The deal will see Micron work with Anthropic to study how memory and storage systems perform across different AI workloads.
Capacity expansion
Anthropic's push for computing capacity
In recent months, Anthropic has signed several major deals to secure more computing capacity. These include partnerships with CoreWeave, Broadcom, and SpaceX. Micron has already deployed Claude models internally for coding and agentic use cases across engineering, manufacturing, and enterprise functions. Micron expects to expand those deployments in the future as part of its growth strategy.
Confidential terms
Financial details of the deal yet to be disclosed
While the strategic partnership between Micron and Anthropic has been announced, financial details of the supply agreement and Micron's Series H investment in Anthropic remain undisclosed. The deal comes after Anthropic raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round that valued it at a whopping $965 billion.