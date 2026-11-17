Microsoft 365 outage becomes bait for global phishing campaign
What's the story
Microsoft has issued a warning about a global phishing campaign that uses fake Microsoft 365 service disruption alerts. The attackers sent emails claiming messages were held during an outage and would be deleted unless action was taken within 24 hours. The campaign, which targets organizations across industries, was first detected by Microsoft Threat Intelligence on November 13, 2026.
Phishing tactics
Attackers varied subject lines and sender display names
The attackers behind this campaign used urgent deletion warnings and personalized links to trick victims.
The emails mimicked routine service-health communications, making them look credible to employees who rely on Microsoft 365 apps for work.
Instead of identical subject lines, the attackers created random character strings after the word "Outage."
They also varied sender display names, mixing three-letter prefixes resembling organizational identifiers with descriptions like "Outage Notification" and "Service Health."
Targeted services
Emails mimicked routine service-health communications
The phishing emails targeted several Microsoft services including Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and Copilot.
One such email claimed that an Exchange Online incident on November 12 had resulted in four emails being held back.
Recipients were then prompted to select options like "RESTORE MESSAGES" or "TAKE ACTION" to recover them.
The threat relied on the fear of losing important business correspondence within a short time frame due to this supposed outage.
Evasion tactics
Attackers used delivery and tracking services to evade detection
The attackers used delivery and tracking services to create individualized links for recipients, making it harder to identify the campaign through basic searches for identical URLs.
Microsoft identified three sender domains associated with the activity: moments-notice.com, planetmaison.com, and newbooker.com.
The company believes this campaign was likely aimed at stealing login credentials but has not confirmed if victims entered their passwords or if attackers later accessed any accounts.
Recommended actions
Microsoft recommends organizations to search email systems for phishing attempts
Microsoft has recommended organizations to search their email systems for the identified sender domains, suspicious display names, outage-related subject lines, and destination URLs.
They should also identify which employees clicked the links by reviewing email security records, browser activity, and network logs.
Anyone who may have entered their login credentials should have their password changed and active sessions/refresh tokens revoked.
Multi-factor authentication registrations should also be verified as a precautionary measure against potential unauthorized access attempts using stolen credentials.