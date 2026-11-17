The attackers behind this campaign used urgent deletion warnings and personalized links to trick victims.

The emails mimicked routine service-health communications, making them look credible to employees who rely on Microsoft 365 apps for work.

Instead of identical subject lines, the attackers created random character strings after the word "Outage."

They also varied sender display names, mixing three-letter prefixes resembling organizational identifiers with descriptions like "Outage Notification" and "Service Health."