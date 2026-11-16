Microsoft outage: Can you claim compensation for service disruptions
What's the story
Microsoft's services have returned to normal after a disruption lasting more than 36 hours. However, businesses affected by the outage may be able to recover some of their subscription costs. Eligible Microsoft 365 customers can seek service credits under the company's uptime agreement, but they must file a formal claim. The outage impacted several key Microsoft services including Outlook, Exchange Online, and Teams, disrupting communication and work for many users.
Claim process
Who qualifies for service credits?
Microsoft's compensation policy mainly applies to eligible commercial subscriptions. Customers need to follow a formal procedure for their claims to be evaluated.
The company doesn't automatically issue credits just because a service goes down.
To qualify for service credits, businesses must have a qualifying commercial plan such as Microsoft 365 Business subscriptions, Exchange Online, and Teams Premium.
Claim submission
How to file a claim?
Organizations that bought their Microsoft subscriptions directly from the company can request service credits through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.
Before contacting support, administrators should check their subscription and billing information in the Billing section under Bills & Payments.
They then contact Microsoft's support team by clicking on the headset icon in the bottom-right corner of the Admin Center and opening Help & Support.
Information needed
What to include in the request?
In their request, businesses must provide a detailed account of the disruption.
They should mention which Microsoft services were down, how long they were unavailable, and how many employees were affected and where they are located.
Providing relevant incident reference numbers can also help Microsoft investigate the complaint.
For example, for the November 12 disruption, the incident IDs are EX1550543 for Exchange, MO1550821 for Outlook, and TM1550488 for Teams.
Claim evaluation
What happens next?
Once a request is filed, Microsoft will issue a support case number. This confirms that the complaint has entered its support system, but it doesn't guarantee compensation.
The company must assess the situation and decide if the outage qualifies for service credits.
If you got Microsoft 365 through a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) or another reseller, you'll have to contact your respective providers who are responsible for submitting claims on your behalf.