Microsoft 365 services affected into day 2 after authentication issue
Technology
Microsoft 365 services like Outlook, Teams, and SharePoint have been affected into day two, thanks to a core authentication issue.
Users are facing email delays and trouble logging in or searching. As of September 1, 2026, things aren't fully back to normal yet.
Microsoft traces issue to misconfiguration
Microsoft traced the problem to a misconfiguration and began mitigation on Monday, August 31, 2026.
Email is slowly coming back, but search features in Outlook are still glitchy.
The company says things are improving and is keeping users updated through its 365 status page and posts on X.
If you rely on these apps, keep checking for the latest updates.