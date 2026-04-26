Microsoft boosts Copilot's coding and productivity with GPT-5.5

Microsoft has announced the integration of GPT-5.5 into its Copilot ecosystem. The update will be available across popular platforms such as GitHub Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Studio, and Azure AI Foundry. The main aim of this upgrade is to help users complete complex tasks with fewer errors in coding or document creation processes.

AI advancement Improved reasoning and multi-step execution The integration of GPT-5.5 into Microsoft's Copilot tools brings a major leap in their capabilities. The new model offers deeper reasoning and improved multi-step execution, allowing the Copilot tools to handle longer, more complex tasks with fewer iterations. This means users won't have to provide repeated prompts or corrections as often, since the system can better understand intent and generate more complete outputs on its own.

User control Custom AI agents and model selection The integration of GPT-5.5 also gives users more control over their tasks by letting them choose the right AI model for their needs. You can use a faster one for quick brainstorming or switch to a more advanced option when things get tricky. Plus, Microsoft 365 Copilot is now better at handling company data for reports and spreadsheets, while developers can create custom AI agents using different models together in one workflow.

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